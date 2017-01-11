Ship Hector curling Jan. 20-22

PICTOU – Mike Murdoch says he enjoys the Ship Hector Bonspiel more than any other curling event.

Murdoch will once again skip one of the teams from the New Caledonian Curling Club in Pictou that are entered in the 2017 Ship Hector that is being played from January 20 to 22.

His team consists of Danny White, Jen Pettipas and Christian Prest.

“I love it,” he said. “It’s my favourite bonspiel and I wouldn’t miss it. It has a great setup for the draw and there is lots of camaraderie.”

Scott Maston, who also is on a team from Pictou, is the draw master. He says the 56-team draw is full and there are several teams on standby. The draw fills up quickly in the fall, so teams must enter early to ensure a place.

“It’s the highlight of the year for me and many others,” he said. “It’s very popular. Out of 56 teams, 45 are returning, so they want to come back. They start registering early, we’re full in mid-November and we have four or five teams on a waiting list.”

All four clubs in Pictou County host the Ship Hector: New Caladonian, Bluenose Curling Club in New Glasgow, Stellar Curling Club in Stellarton and Westville Curling Club.

The teams compete for an array of trophies, but the team that goes undefeated through the weekend wins the Ship Hector trophy for the championship and top prize money.

The championship game rotates around the four clubs and this time will be played in Stellarton.