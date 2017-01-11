WHITE, Alan Archibald — of Patlass Place, Pictou, passed away peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit of the Aberdeen Hospital on January 6, 2017. He was born on December 18, 1945 in Corner Brook, Newfoundland. As the youngest finance branch manager in Canada, he was posted to Pictou where he met and married Mary Ann Cormier. He spent his working years in Ontario where he went to college and graduated as a computer technician. They retired to Pictou in 2011. Alan was predeceased by Mary Ann in 2014. Alan liked to talk and made friends easily wherever he went. He will be sadly missed. Cremation has taken place with no funeral service by request. Arrangements under the direction of Eagles Funeral Home. Special thanks to his friends, neighbours and coffee mates who made regular visits which meant a lot to him. Grateful thanks to the staff of the 5th floor and the Palliative Care Unit for your professional care and kindness. Donations may be made to the Palliative Care Unit or the charity of one’s choice.