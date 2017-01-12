Panels to showcase Betsey, area history

To the Editor:

June 2017 marks the 250th anniversary of the landing of the Betsey on the North Shore of Nova Scotia. This ship brought the first families of settlers to Pictou County and landed them on the shores of what is now known as Lyons Brook on June 10, 1767.

Over the last few years a committee has been working on putting together three panels that will showcase the history of the Betsey and of Lyons Brook. The panels will be displayed in the Community Kiosk located behind the Lyons Brook Community Hall and

will be unveiled during the Betsey celebrations in June 2017. Each panel will also have space for acknowledgements. These acknowledgements may honour family or individual

ancestry, pioneers, regions of origin, early churches, community groups, noteworthy community members, industries, businesses, interesting community facts, etc. Each acknowledgement can be up to eight lines of text and approximately 30-40 words.

The minimum cost of each acknowledgement is $50. Funds raised will be used to establish and maintain the archives in the hall.

Any individual or family or group interested in placing an acknowledgement on one of the

panels can contact the undersigned for further details. This project is under the leadership

of the Lyons Brook Women’s Institute.

Lynn MacLean

Lyons Brook

902 485 8358