Anchor Motors transfers to new ownership

STELLARTON – Anchor Motors is changing hands.

Shauna and Marc Comeau, owners of Anchor Motors, announced today that they have entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Pat Morris, owner of the Morris Automotive Group based in Prince Edward Island. The Morris Automotive Group assume ownership of Anchor Motors effective in Spring 2017.

Anchor Motors has been providing quality Toyota sales and service to northern Nova Scotia for more than 40 years. Family-owned and operated since 1968, they have become known in the region for friendly, customer-focused service.

“After careful consideration and discussion with our family, we decided the time was right to sell our business,” says Marc Comeau. We are fortunate to have had this business in our family for over 48 years. Our success is due in large part to the employees who have always dedicated themselves to Anchor Motors. We have gotten to know Pat and his team and are certain that they are a perfect fit to continue on with business excellence in Pictou County. I’m confident this will be a fit for our employees and our loyal customers.”

The Morris Automotive Group is a well-known family run automotive business based in Prince Edward Island. The Group owns and operates Subaru of Charlottetown, Discover Kia in Charlottetown and Summerside and Experience Hyundai in Charlottetown.

“We are fortunate to be able to be the new owners of Anchor Motors,” says Pat Morris. “The Comeau family and their team have done a great job in delivering superior customer service to their long list of clients. We plan to continue on this legacy with the current staff and get to know the people of northern Nova Scotia”.

The transaction was facilitated through Confederation M&A, a leading Atlantic Canadian based mergers and acquisitions firm.