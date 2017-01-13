Former Canadian Tire exec at helm of Empire

STELLARTON – The former CEO of Canadian Tire is now at the helm of Empire Company Limited.

Empire’s board of directors has announced the appointment of Michael Medline as president & CEO of Empire Company Limited (Empire) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc. Medline will also serve on the Board of Directors of Empire.

“Michael Medline is an outstanding Canadian retailer who brings a passion for the customer experience and a proven ability to drive strong operating and financial performance within national organizations and across multiple brands,” said James Dickson, chair of Empire. “After an extensive international search, the Board is unanimous in its determination that Michael is the right choice to create long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Prior to joining Empire, Medline served for more than 15 years in a variety of senior retail leadership roles at Canadian Tire Corporation, most recently as that organization’s President & Chief Executive Officer. He will now lead Empire in serving the needs of its customers and to oversee the return of long-term, profitable growth to the company.

“I am proud to be joining Empire, a great retailer which has served Canadians for more than 109 years. I’m looking forward to working with our entire team to put together and execute on a strategy that will thrill our customers, build our brands, and excite our shareholders,” said Medline.

The appointment is effective immediately. Medline will work closely with François Vimard and the experienced leadership team to understand the unique aspects of Empire’s business. He will also benefit from the extensive food retailing experience contained on the Empire Board.