New Glasgow ‘Chilling out’ for third year

NEW GLASGOW — Pull on your hats and mittens and get ready for a day of chilly winter fun and some warm inviting hospitality at the 2017 annual New Glasgow Winter Chill-Out.

Currently entering its third year, the relatively new celebration has found its home at the New Glasgow Farmers Market and has even incorporated the winter market into the festivities.

The newest addition to the festivities this year is the home cook category of the popular Sobey’s Chili Cook-off competition. This event normally sees Pictou County firemen, local chefs and members of the local media competing in their own categories for the top spot.

The new category for the chili competition came from a desire to expand the event a bit.

“We’re just kind of building on,” said Janine Linthorne, venue assistant for Glasgow

Square where the event was held its first year.

“Some people had mentioned last year that they would like to compete.”

The town is looking for four community members to compete and as of last week, they had one confirmed participant. Those looking to enter their chili can contact Linthorne at Glasgow Square to sign up.

“It makes a lot of sense when you stop and think about it; as Canadians we embrace winter,” said Kim Dickson, communications officer for the town.

The rest of the festival will be rocking with the tunes of Albert Dunnewold and Scott MacFarlane along with the various other events that are taking place.

“We’re going to do a snowman building competition,” said Emily Morton-Fraser of the town’s recreation department.

There will also be a try station for snow shoes, snow painting or chalk — weather depending. A new addition to the celebrations this year is a s’mores station that will be operated by the New Glasgow Fire Department. As per the last two years, there will also be free skating time at the North End Recreation Centre from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and the West Side Community Centre from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., weather permitting for both skates. Information on whether the skating will happen can be found on the town’s social media accounts on the day of Winter Chill-Out.

Winter Chill-Out, which will be taking place at the New Glasgow Farmers Market on

January 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a precursor to the other winter celebrations that happen around the town in the weeks following.

The Ward One Community Centre will be hosting a free pancake and sausage breakfast as well as other activities from January 21 to 22. The Westside Community Centre is holding its Winter Carnival from January 27 to 28 and the North End Recreation Centre is hosting its celebration February 3 to 7.

Janine Linthorne, left, and Emily Morton-Fraser of the Town of New Glasgow show off the posters that have been placed around town with information on this year’s Chill-Out event. (Brimicombe photo)