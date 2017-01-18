Big Bash a big hit

Hardly a minute went by backstage at The Big Bash for Carlton when Carlton Munroe was not approached by an old friend there to give him a hug and offer a few kind words.

It was evident the impact that Munroe has had on his community and many friends on Saturday after some 1,500 guests attended the fundraiser for Munroe, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, last year.

In total, $53,000 and counting was raised for the Munroe family to help ease the extra financial costs for the required medical care.

“It was just a remarkable, remarkable event,” said Michelle Ferris, part of Carlton’s Crew, a group of friends and family that put the event together.

“It’s beyond our expectations… people really responded to Carlton and his family.” Ferris noted the sense of community that could be felt through both venues that hosted the event.

With 125 artists, 137 volunteers and 180 silent auction donors, the event spread out over both Glasgow Square, where Munroe works, and Wranglers Bar and Grill. Throughout the evening artists and friends of Munroe’s such as George Canyon, Dave Gunning, The Stanfields, JP Cormier and many other local and Atlantic Canadian artists hit the stage playing their sets and sharing heartfelt stories about Munroe and his impact on them.

Both venues were packed with people out to support the cause for most of the day. Ferris even mentioned that near the end of the evening Glasgow Square ran out of alcohol and likely would have much sooner if some volunteers hadn’t made a few trips to the store.

“To see all of these dear friends of mine come out and do this…it just blows my mind,” said Munro, who was very humbled by the event. Just before the holidays, Munroe underwent surgery and came out with 99 per cent of the cancerous mass removed. He said the next step for him will be to continue to focus on getting better. He is set to begin radiation and chemotherapy as the next step of his treatment.

“I’m awkward and overwhelmed and grateful,” he said.

Carlton Munroe stands with his mother, Alta Munroe, left, and one of his sisters, Allayna Munroe. (Brimicombe photo)