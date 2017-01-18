Crushers host Slammers

The Pictou County Crushers are alone in first place as they resume their MHL scheduled on Thursday with a home game against the Woodstock Slammers.

The game will start at 7 p.m. at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The Crushers lead the league’s South Division standings, which have become tighter in the last two weeks among the top four teams, the others being the Yarmouth Mariners, Truro Bearcats and Amherst Ramblers.

Alexis Roy has maintained a share in the league’s individual scoring race and helped his cause with two goals and two assists as the Crushers edged the Mariners 6-5 last Thursday at the Wellness Centre.

The Crushers led 4-1 after the first period and never lost the lead, but the Mariners made it close in the end.

Newcomer Bradley Kennedy also scored twice for the Crushers, while Mack Derraugh and Dylan Riley got the other goals.

The Crushers outshot the Mariners 33-29 and led 5-1 early in the second period, but the Mariners narrowed the deficit to 5-3 before the period ended and sandwiched two other goals around Riley’s tally in the third period.

The win Thursday, coupled with the Crushers’ 4-3 victory over the host Dieppe Commandos on Sunday, allowed the Crushers to move four points ahead of the Mariners and Truro Bearcats, who are now tied for second place.

The Ramblers are now eight points behind the Crushers.

In Dieppe, the Crushers took a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by Keven Larouche, Ethan Marsh and Andrew Murphy but needed a short-handed goal in the third period by newcomer Jean-Marc Evans-Renaud to snap a 3-3 tie and yield the Crushers the win.

The Crushers outshot the Commandos 50-27.

Meanwhile, Roy is now tied for the points lead with 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points.

Kyle Tibbo of the Bearcats has 30 goals and 26 assists.

Crushers’ Nick Fewer tries to control the puck in front of the Mariners’ net on Thursday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. The Crushers won the game 6-5. (Goodwin photo)