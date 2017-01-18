MacKinnon values teamwork

TRENTON — Years of playing team sports and communicating sports’ value has led Melissa MacKinnon to her new post, she says.

MacKinnon, who is originally from Trenton, was named the province’s associate deputy minister of communications last Thursday by Premier Stephen McNeil.

“Playing for a team was really important,” she said. “Being around different people and different styles of working together, you get to understand what makes a team successful, and I’ve learned a lot from great coaches and leaders in Pictou County.”

MacKinnon has played and performed an organizing role at the Canada Games.

She played for the women’s fastball team that represented Nova at the 2001 Summer Games in London, Ont. She was director of communications and community relations with the Halifax 2011 Canada Winter Games from 2008-11.

MacKinnon was also a pipe major with the Balmoral Pipe Band.

“I got some great experience in social media and community engagement,” she said of her time with the Halifax Games.

She joined government in 2004 and has worked in a variety of communications roles at the Departments of Health, Finance, and the Executive Council office. She was most recently a managing director with Communications Nova Scotia and said she looks forward to her new job.

“I’m really excited about it,” she said. “It’s the next step in my career and they are an excellent group to work with.”