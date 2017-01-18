Marshall hits reset in ring

TRENTON – Norma Marshall says she hopes she can keep making strides toward a national championship in boxing.

Marshall is resuming her ring comeback after taking some time off from training to address some nagging injuries, but she remains determined to get herself ready for the national championships next spring in Quebec.

She said she trains hard and needs to take more time between sessions to keep her training intact and continue to win matches.

Marshall has scored several promising wins with her strength and determination against experienced opponents.

“I’m just taking some time to look after some injuries,” she said. “I haven’t been giving myself enough time to recover. I’m excited about nationals, being my sixth nationals, so I want to be ready. I want to take home that gold medal this year.”

Massage and yoga have been helpful for Marshall as she trains. Her goal is to lose 12 pounds so she can reach a 140-pound weight limit.

“It’s all fat burning and flexibility and mobility training,” she said.

The boxing schedule is starting to ratchet up for the Albion club.

Boxers have resumed their training after a holiday break and some of them can count on matches on cards in February either in Cape Breton or Campbellton, N.B.

“We’ll go where the fights are,” said club president Jim Worthen, who did not rule out sending boxers to both cards.

There is also the possibility of Albion boxers going to the Brampton Cup near Toronto in early February.

The club is also hosting a Boxing Nova Scotia club meeting on Saturday.

“It’s huge being that it’s in Trenton,” Worthen said.

Head coach Al Archibald said he’s encouraged with the club’s two programs: the one-hour session for women that starts at 6 p.m. and the two-house training for the boxers that starts at 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the club’s gym in Trenton.

“The club’s doing great,” Archibald said. “Both classes are up in attendance.”

Norma Marshall lands a blow to the punching bag during training at the Albion Amateur Boxing Club gym in Trenton. (Goodwin photo)