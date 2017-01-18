Scotians regroup for Blues

TRENTON – The Pictou County Scotians find themselves no further ahead this week in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.

The Scotians will visit the Cumberland County Blues on Friday and host them at 7 p.m. on Sunday in an effort to climb up the standings in the Sid Rowe Division.

It’s the third of four home-and-home scheduling matchups for the Scotians, who remain tied for fourth place in the division standings following a split of their weekend games with the Strait Pirates.

The Scotians followed a 5-3 victory on Friday in Port Hawkesbury with a heart-breaking 6-5 loss to the Pirates on Sunday in Trenton.

Trailing 5-1 entering the third period, the Scotians scored four straight goals and tied the game with 1:12 remaining in the third period. They were that close to being assured of at least a point from the game if it went into overtime, but the Pirates notched their winning goal with 23 seconds left on the clock.

In Friday’s game, William Kelly’s two goals and one by Jacob Pentz helped the Scotians snap a 1-1 tie and take a 4-2 lead in the second period.

Ethan Snell widened the lead to 5-2 for the Scotians in the third period, while Brendon Duff scored for the Scotians in the first period.

The Pirates outshot the Scotians 30-28.

“I thought the effort was really good on Friday,” Scotians’ head coach Al Whidden said. “I thought our first period Sunday was good, but we made some mistakes in the second period. We played with desperation in the third period, and I hope the guys have learned they have to play 60 minutes.”

The Scotians trail the Blues by six points and would need to post two regulation wins to tie them in the standings. The Antigonish Bulldogs are in third place with 29 points.

“We haven’t seen Cumberland in a while and I know they have made some changes,” Whidden said. “If we play like we did in the third period on Sunday, we should be fine.”

Scotians’ Campbell Burrows, right, celebrates a goal with a teammate. (Goodwin photo)