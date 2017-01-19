GRANT, James Donald — 81, Hopewell, passed away peacefully, with his loving wife by his side, January 12, 2017, in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in Caribou River, he was a son of the late John William and Dorothy (Daley) Grant. James was a member of St. Columba United Church, Hopewell. Prior to retirement as a pipefitter from the former Scott Paper, Abercrombie Point, after 25 years of service, he was employed with the Halifax Shipyard. Surviving are his wife, Carol (Dauphinee), Hopewell; daughters, Debbie (Tommy)

MacDonald, Westville; Krista (Brad) Cameron, Stellarton; sons, Donald, Morse, Sask.; Stephen (Cathy), Hopewell; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Peg) Holmes, River John; brothers, Ira, Three Brooks; Roy, Three Brooks; Edgar, Caribou River; many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, James was predeceased by brothers, J. William and Roddy Allen. In honoring James’s wishes, a celebration of his life will be held privately. Donations in James’ memory may be made to charity of choice.