KIDSTON, Harold A. — 100, of New Glasgow, passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2017. Born in Billtown, Annapolis Valley, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary Kidston. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years Dorothea and brother George. He is survived by a daughter Donna, New Glasgow; a son Todd (Sonya) and granddaughter Nora, Billtown; cousins Dorothy Kidston Watt, Victoria; and Carolanne Kidston Fraser,

New Glasgow. Harold was the recipient of many prestigious awards as a recognized General Motors sales person. He was a navy veteran who served across Canada. He was an avid reader who loved gardening, fishing and was at one with nature. Harold was a recognized curler and president of the men’s division of the Bluenose Curling Club. A celebration of his life will be held in Heatherdale Memorial Gardens at a later date.