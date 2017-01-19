MANSOUR, Harriet Janet (nee Marks) (July 14, 1942-January 8, 2017) — It is with deep sadness that Harriet’s family announce her peaceful passing on January 8, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 74. Harriet was predeceased by her father, William Marks and mother, Annie Mae Marks (nee Folland); brothers, Hillard, Andrew, Bobby and Clarence; sisters, Eileen Taylor, Jaunita Hamilton; and husband, Maged Mansour. Devoted and loving mother to Randy, Paul (Sue Kilburn-Mansour) of Pictou and Melinda (Bradley Peats) of Toronto, ON and proud nanny to Justin, Kirkland and Jesse. Harriet is survived by her sister, Roma Cooper, Dartmouth. Harriet was born on PEI but spent most of her life in Pictou where, together with her husband Maged, they raised their family and were active in the community through their various family run businesses, which included gas stations, furniture stores and a convenience store. She was a big fan of Bingo and spent many happy summers at her place in Braeshore where she enjoyed entertaining friends and family at every opportunity. She will be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews, extended family and the many friends and acquaintances

she so easily made. Donations may be made to the Aberdeen Hospital Palliative Care Society. Funeral was held January 13 from the Pictou United Church.