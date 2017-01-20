Boost to Roots for Youth

Pictou County Roots for Youth is the most recent beneficiary of a donation from 100 Women Who Care.

The teen homeless support organization was selected the winner of three potential groups to receive a sizeable donation from 100 Women Who Care.

Stacey Dlamini with Roots for Youth said she is used to meeting with groups and seeking funding but taking the pulpit at Trinity United was nerve-racking nonetheless.

“I usually speak to organizations and usually don’t get nervous but tonight, for some reason, I was quaking in my boots all day,” she smiled



The presentation was made Thursday night. Read more about it in next week’s edition of The Advocate.

Back row, from the left, Crystal Murray with 100 Women Who Care, Stacey Dlamini of Pictou County Roots for Youth, and Roots House guest Tasha Denny. Front: Jessica Smith with the United Way of Pictou County, Kelly Moore-Reid and Gail Clark with Pictou County Silent Witness. (Cameron photo)

