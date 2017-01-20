Congratulations to these winners

The Advocate extends congratulations to the following individuals who are our recent Winter Blast contest winners:

Mary Wright of Caribou River, Clarice MacDonald of Saltsprings, Edna Fraser of SunnyBrae and Bill and Betty Langille of Scotsburn won tickets to attend Sunday afternoon’s performance of The Sanctified Brothers at the deCoste Performing Arts Centre in Pictou.

Tickets can be picked up at The Advocate office, 21 George Street Pictou, today before 4:30 p.m.

Next show is the sold-out Pictou County Pop Classics performance on February 10. Didn’t get a ticket? There’s still a way to attend by entering our contest!