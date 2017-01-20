NSTU ends strike action as teachers and Province reach tentative agreement

The province and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU), representing public school
teachers, have reached a tentative agreement for about 9,300 public school teachers in
Nova Scotia. The current work-to-rule strike action will be suspended and phased out
beginning January 23.
“We know that this has been a difficult time for teachers, students, parents, and
families,” says NSTU president Liette Doucet. “We thank and appreciate the patience
and support we’ve received.”
“In reaching this tentative agreement, we are suspending our work-to-rule job action
pending the upcoming ratification vote,” she continues. “We have been focused
exclusively on teaching, highlighting the working and learning conditions of teachers
and students, and demonstrating how teachers go above and beyond.”
Doucet also says that the NSTU has also been focused on resolving this issue and getting
a new agreement for her members. “Both parties worked day and night over the last
week to come to this new tentative agreement.”
The NSTU provincial executive reviewed this new tentative agreement today and
yesterday and recommended acceptance by the NSTU membership.
This tentative agreement will be provided to NSTU public school members in regional
meetings around the province to be scheduled within the next two weeks, in advance of
the ratification vote scheduled for February 8. Details of the tentative agreement will not
be released until the agreement is ratified by union members. The Teachers’ Provincial
Agreement expired on July 31, 2015.