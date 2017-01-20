NSTU ends strike action as teachers and Province reach tentative agreement

The province and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU), representing public school

teachers, have reached a tentative agreement for about 9,300 public school teachers in

Nova Scotia. The current work-to-rule strike action will be suspended and phased out

beginning January 23.

“We know that this has been a difficult time for teachers, students, parents, and

families,” says NSTU president Liette Doucet. “We thank and appreciate the patience

and support we’ve received.”

“In reaching this tentative agreement, we are suspending our work-to-rule job action

pending the upcoming ratification vote,” she continues. “We have been focused

exclusively on teaching, highlighting the working and learning conditions of teachers

and students, and demonstrating how teachers go above and beyond.”

Doucet also says that the NSTU has also been focused on resolving this issue and getting

a new agreement for her members. “Both parties worked day and night over the last

week to come to this new tentative agreement.”

The NSTU provincial executive reviewed this new tentative agreement today and

yesterday and recommended acceptance by the NSTU membership.

This tentative agreement will be provided to NSTU public school members in regional

meetings around the province to be scheduled within the next two weeks, in advance of

the ratification vote scheduled for February 8. Details of the tentative agreement will not

be released until the agreement is ratified by union members. The Teachers’ Provincial

Agreement expired on July 31, 2015.