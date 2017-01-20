Pictou Landing man charged with assault with a weapon

RCMP in Pictou County are investigating an incident that occurred between two males in Pictou Landing earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, shortly after 12:30 p.m., RCMP were called to a complaint of an assault with a weapon where a 35-year-old man is said to have produced a knife and uttered threats toward a 51-year-old man. The 51-year-old did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

RCMP arrested and charged Joseph Edward Prosper from Pictou Landing with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose. Prosper was taken into police custody until appearing in Pictou Provincial Court on Thursday. He was then remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on January 23 at 1:30 p.m. The investigation is continuing.