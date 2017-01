Organizers of the Pictou County Pop Classics will host another costume contest at their February 10 show at the deCoste Performing Arts Centre.

A $100 prize will be awarded to the best costume that supports this fun theme of the 70s Tribute show.

PC Pop Classics performer Karen Corbin shows her 70s flare.

Organizers invite the audience to get into the groove of the 70s and join in the fun by sporting some 70s glam. The February show at the deCoste has sold out.

(Photo credit: Bob MacEachern)