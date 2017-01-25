Athletes shine at track meets

STELLARTON — Members of Pictou County Athletics earned their share of first-place results during an indoor meet last weekend in two venues.

It was the first of three meets being organized by Athletics Nova Scotia.

Running and field events took place at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax, while some field events were on Sunday at the Cougar Dome in Truro.

Lauren Quann was first in the women’s 18-19 age group hurdles, high jump and her 400-metre race during events in Halifax.

Brett Corbin won his 16-17 age group high jump, long jump and triple jump events, while Ethan MacDonald won his 14-15 age group 3,000-metre and 1,500-metre races and Raymond Simpson won his 16-17 age group 1,500-metre race.

Lauren MacLeod was first in long jump and fourth in her 200-metre dash in the 16-17 female age group.

Eric Hughes was first in 16-17 hurdles, second in his 60-metre sprint and seventh in his 200-metre dash. Matthew Fraser was third in his 20-34 age men’s 1,500-metre race.

Tom MacKenzie was first in 16-17 age male high jump, while Scott Langille was third in the 18-19 age men’s 1,500-metre race.

Breanna Sandluck was second in her 18-19 age group 3,000-metre and 1,500-metre races, while Maddie Campbell was second in 16-17 age female high jump and long jump.

Broden DeCoff was third in male 16-17 age long jump and fifth in his 60-metre dash, while Daniel Stewart was second in his 16-17 age group 800-metre race and third in his 400-metre run.

Ross Bennett was fourth in his 16-17 age group 1,500-metre race and 10th in his 800-metre race, while Duncan Cameron was fourth in 16-17 age long jump, eighth in his 800-metre race and 12th in his 1,500-metre race.