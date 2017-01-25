The ideal place for Hall of Fame

One thousand, eight hundred and eighty-four days ago, I wrote a column suggesting that the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame be moved into the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

No one listened.

At least no local politicians — or anyone else connected with the centre — went to email or social media outlets to say they were listening on that last day of November in 2011. The idea, as far as I could see, was ignored.

So call this a replay, an update, whatever.

After being at the Wellness Centre a number of times, I believe even more strongly that it’s a proposal worth discussing. I think it would help both facilities.

Why do I raise the issue again?

Though 48 years have passed since I left Pictou County, I have never lost interest in what transpires in my old stomping ground.

That was the case – as always – when the Pictou County Wellness Centre was being proposed, constructed and opened.

I was delighted the county was getting a modern new place for sports and other community activities. Just as I was happy in my early years when Stellarton Memorial Rink opened, then New Glasgow Stadium. Just as I was pleased when new arenas opened later in Westville, Trenton and Thorburn.

But after recently reading Steve Goodwin’s article in The Advocate that the Wellness Centre wasn’t paying for itself, I was concerned. An operating deficit of $870,000 isn’t exactly good news.

It was easy to understand why the board chairman, Trenton Mayor Shannon MacInnis, said “major steps have to be taken,” that such a sizable deficit must be reduced to “a working number.”

So what’s that got to do with the hall of fame? For an answer, I offer what happened in Halifax.

I spent 10 years on the selection committee of the Halifax-based Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame and, from that inside vantage point, I truly realized what a huge asset the hall is, not just for the immediate area, but for everyone in our province.

In my years working in metro, the provincial hall has moved from a crowded old industrial building next to the Halifax Forum, to another temporary address downtown, then to its present spacious home at Scotiabank Centre.

The current location has given the hall such a major boost that it’s welcoming some 75,000 visitors annually.

People drop into the hall before and after Mooseheads hockey games, Hurricanes basketball matches and other events going on in the complex. It’s proving to be a wonderful success story.

In recent times, bigger sports facilities have become focal points in many communities. It’s happening everywhere, not just close to home.

As a resident of Dartmouth and Cole Harbour since 1969, I have watched the Dartmouth Sportsplex, Cole Harbour Place, Halifax Metro Centre and Bedford’s BMO Centre come on stream. Each one has been a huge asset.

Right now, another large modern facility – with four more ice surfaces – is being constructed in Dartmouth Crossing. Sports groups such as hockey, ringette and figure skating on the Dartmouth side of the harbour are anxiously awaiting the additional ice time.

The complex I’m most familiar with is in Cole Harbour where my two sons and daughter had great sports experiences in their growing-up years, and where my two young granddaughters now play hockey, skate, swim, use the library and spend a lot of their time.

It began as Scotia Stadium, with just one ice surface, but it quickly became the place to be in our area.

It has since been renamed Cole Harbour Place, with an additional ice surface, a library, swimming pools, and space for other valuable activities. Without question, it’s the hub of the fast-growing Cole Harbour region.