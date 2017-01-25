Police receive report of children wandering streets in Trenton in early morning hours

The New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s assistance for information about young children who were seen walking in the early morning hours today.

Police received a report at 3:30 a.m. from a caller who said that two small children were walking eastbound on Strickland Avenue in Trenton at approximately 3:30 a.m.; the caller expressed concern for their safety.

New Glasgow Regional Police immediately conducted a search of the area but did not locate any young persons in the area. Police do not suspect foul play and they have not received any missing person’s reports at this time.

New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-.1941. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit their Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.