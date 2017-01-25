Scotians set sights on Miners

TRENTON – The Pictou County Scotians will continue their playoff drive in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League with two games against the Jr. Miners of Cape Breton this week.

The teams will meet on Saturday in Membertou before Sunday’s game in Trenton starting at 7 p.m.

The Miners lead the league’s Sid Rowe Division by a wide margin, while the Scotians jumped into a third-place tie with the Cumberland County Blues with a weekend sweep by scores of 3-1 on Friday in Springhill and 5-2 on Sunday in Trenton.

The Scotians will also play a makeup game on Tuesday in Antigonish against the Bulldogs to round out their January schedule.

William Kelly’s two goals led a four-goal barrage in the first period that gave the Scotians a 4-0 lead on Sunday.

Liam Murphy and Brendon Duff also scored in the first period for the Scotians, while Robert Burrows got the only goal in the third period.

The Blues opened the scoring in the second period on Friday, but Blair Dewtie tied the game later in the period.

Burrows and Jacob Pentz scored in the third period.

The Scotians outshot the Blues 44-27, including 23-8 in the second period.

The weekend sweep drew the Scotians even with the Blues, three points behind the second-place Bulldogs.

The Scotians’ remaining scheduled games include hosting the Bulldogs on Feb. 6 and another pair of games against the Blues on February 10 in Springhill and February 12 in Trenton.