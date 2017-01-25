Second semester will now begin on February 2nd for CCRSB

PICTOU – Due to today’s school cancellation in Cumberland County, and the inability of many students in Pictou, Colchester and East Hants to attend school (because of buses travelling on paved roads only) and complete exams, the exam schedule and start of second term is being adjusted as follows:

Tuesday, January 31st – All students in Cumberland County will write exams. This is the result of all exams being bumped one day (i.e. Monday exams move to Tuesday).

Tuesday, January 31st – Students in the counties of Colchester and Pictou, as well as the Municipality of East Hants who were unable to write exams today, January 25th, will make-up their exams.

Wednesday, February 1st – Marking and assessment day for all high schools; no classes for high school students.

Thursday, February 2nd – Start of second semester.

NOTE: This change means that some students in the counties of Colchester and Pictou, as well as the Municipality of East Hants will not have school on January 3 and February 1. Monday, January 30, remains an in-service day for all elementary and middle school students.

