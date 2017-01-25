Ship Hector curling big draw

WESTVILLE – The Ship Hector Bonspiel remains a popular event for local and visiting curling teams.

Another 56-team draw was completed when Kevin Saccary’s team earned the Ship Hector Trophy by defeating Mike Robinson’s foursome 6-4 at the Westville Curling Club in the battle of two Dartmouth Curling Club teams.

A team must win all its games to win the championship, although the event has grown to accommodate 10 other trophies and offers the team a weekend full of curling, fun and fellowship.

“I love it,” said Yvonne Legere, a former Westville club president who curled in the 2017 event on a Westville women’s team skipped by former club president Bonnie Coulter.

“It’s great hosting the championship and I like how it rotates,” Legere said.

Two other finals were played in Westville. Brad Leslie from the Lakeshore club defeated Donnie Fanning’s Bluenose Curling Club foursome 7-4 to win the Westville trophy, while Keith Bennett of Lakeshore won the Tartan trophy by defeating Ron Smith’s team from Truro.

Two games were played at the New Caledonian Curling Club in Pictou. Tony Moore from CFB Halifax defeated the Pictou team skipped by Scott Maston to win the New Caledonian Trophy, while Mike Graves’ Wolfville team defeated the Bob MacKenzie team from New Caledonian to take the Gordon Fraser Memorial trophy.

Stellar Curling Club hosted three finals that included the Stellar trophy won by Hugh Campbell of New Caledonian against Paul Landry of Lakeshore club.

Leroy MacEachern from Highlander club defeated Christine Keddy’s CFB Halifax foursome to win the Tweed event, while Bill Hennigar’s Nova Scotia Curling Association team defeated the Brandon Irwin team from Bluenose in the Heritage final.

Three finals were also played at the Bluenose club. Wally MacDonald from the Schooner club defeated the Pierre Fraser foursome from Truro to win the Bluenose trophy, while Colin MacEachern’s Westville team took the County final by defeating Mike Howell from Lakeshore and Jonathan Turnbull from NSCA defeated David Holle from Bluenose to win the Jack Pink event.

Sheryl Campbell, left, and Yvonne Legere takes a look while sweeping a stone during the 2017 Ship Hector Bonspiel. (Goodwin photo)