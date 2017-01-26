Two men charged after violent assault

Paq’tnkek First Nation – Two men have been charged after a violent incident on Petow Loop, Antigonish County, on January 23.

One man swung a broken table leg at another man, cutting his hands. The second man then stabbed the first man several times with a knife, causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

Terry Matthew Julian, 32, of Paq’tnkek First Nation is charged with assault with a weapon (two counts) and being unlawfully in a dwelling house. He was remanded following his arrest and was released on conditions. He returns to Antigonish Provincial Court on February 15.

Issiah Thomas Julian, 20, also of Paq’tnkek First Nation is charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with conditions (twp counts). He has been remanded to March 1 in Antigonish Provincial Court.

Antigonish District RCMP was assisted by members of Northeast Nova District Major Crime and Forensic Identification units with the investigation, which is ongoing.