MUNROE, James “Jimmie” Duncan — 92, of High Crest Place, New Glasgow, and formerly of Pictou and Caribou Island, passed away January 12, 2017. He was born on July 6, 1924 to William Sutherland Munroe and Ada Francis (Redmond) Munroe at Bayview, Pictou County. He lost his parents before the age of 10 and was raised by his uncle, the late Lawson Redmond at Hodson, Pictou County. Jimmie was well known in Pictou for his many years as the proprietor of Jimmie’s Radio and TV Repair, with a shop attached to his home on Faulkland Street. He later went on to proudly work at Northumberland Ferries Limited for 25 years. Jimmie spent his retirement at his cottage on Caribou Island, near Gull Rock Light. He lived his last two years at High Crest Place in New Glasgow. He was predeceased by his sister, Rose (Stan Nievert), Florida. He leaves behind to mourn four children: Janice Wallace (Paul), Kent, England and Sydney, Australia; Wendy Pritchard, New York; Joan Munroe, Bedford; and James Munroe, Toronto; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and nephew, William Zimmerman, Florida. Graveside service was held January 20 in Sea View Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the High Crest Place Residence Activities Fund or the Aberdeen Palliative Care Society.