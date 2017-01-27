Police arrest suspected arsonist

NEW GLASGOW – Police have arrested a man in connection with suspected arson.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at approximately 4 a.m. New Glasgow Regional Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Mark Gunton of Pictou County with two counts of arson.

The arrest was in relation to the arson incidents that took place on January 3 and January 5 at the former vacant Maritime Steel building in New Glasgow. Both fires were contained in the building and caused fire and smoke damage.

The accused was remanded into custody. He will be appearing in Provincial Court in Pictou on February 23.