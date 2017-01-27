Red tape week worthy of note

Reducing red tape is like atonement: it never ends.

Of all the weeks set aside to mark historical or significant events or causes, Red Tape Awareness Week during the week of January 23 may not excite many of us. It is, however,

an important observance given the oft-cited need for it by businesses and individuals and a recent effort by a relatively new group to make red tape reduction a reality.

Nova Scotia’s Joint Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness was established in

March 2015 and staffed by August of that year. At first, the office represented the governments of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and dealt with how they could find ways to address issues surrounding regulation and service. Since then, it has become an Atlantic mission.

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce noticed when it presented a special award to office representatives at its 2016 awards gala last fall in Pictou. The chamber saluted how the office is working to achieve improvements that deliver positive results to benefit business across the region, including Pictou County.

As the chamber’s executive director Jack Kyte noted, it also means the office’s work is having a direct and positive impact on rural Nova Scotia. It is also a signal for the office to continue its work.

A sketch of the office’s milestones shows how it has come a long way in a short time. Efforts include a Maritime Premiers action plan in November 2015, followed up by mutual legislated regulatory and accountability reporting in December 2015.

The provinces aligned their minimum wages last year and P.E.I. is scheduled to do the same this year. All three provinces have also agreed to legislate to align record-keeping requirements, something that is projected to save $420,000.

With a federal Liberal government, four Liberal governments in the Atlantic Provinces — and seven provincial Liberal governments east of Manitoba — if ever there was an opportunity to work together, this is it. Reducing red tape is just one example.

There is more to do.

Chambers of commerce are among groups that have identified three areas where red tape could be further reduced: workers’ compensation, occupational health and safety and transportation. Red tape is a label for what the business community thinks is getting in the way of business. But there is a need for regulation and a de-regulated society has its perils.

Let us salute what is good about Red Tape Awareness Week, celebrate the good work a new agency is doing and be mindful of the balance between freedom and rules that preserve society.