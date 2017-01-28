County residents charged with trafficking

TATAMAGOUCHE – Two people from Pictou County were charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop in Tatamagouche.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP, initiated a traffic stop on Highway #6, Tatamagouche. As a result, police seized a quantity of methamphetamine and cannabis marijuana from the vehicle.

Police arrested the 29-year-old female driver from New Glasgow and an 18-year-old male passenger from Stellarton. Both are facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. They have been released from police custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.