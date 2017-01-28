Drugs seized after search warrant executed

STELLARTON – A quantity of drugs were seized Friday night after police executed a search warrant in Stellarton.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the New Glasgow Regional Police, executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridge Avenue. As a result, police seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis marijuana from the residence.

Subsequently, police arrested an 18-year-old adult male from Stellarton who is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. Investigation indicates the male was also failing to comply with the conditions of a current Conditional Sentence Order. He has been held in police custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.