Woman sustains injuries after two-vehicle collision

NEW GLASGOW – On Friday, Jan. 27 at approximately 12:26 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police, along with the New Glasgow Fire Department and Emergency Health Services, responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Park and Summer streets.

A 36-year-old female was driving a Honda Civic that was travelling westbound on Park Street, where a 29-year old male, also driving a Honda Civic was exiting from a parking lot when both vehicles collided. The female driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The make driver was not injured.

Both vehicles suffered substantial damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The intersection was closed to traffic for approximately one hour.

Police continue to investigate.