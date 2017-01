STELLARTON – Town police are investigating a crash after a car struck the side of the police station this morning.

Chief Don Hussher said the crash is being treated as an accident involving the driver of a sedan that struck around the police staff entrance along the driveway between the building and the RBC Royal Bank branch on Foord Street.

He said the female driver of the car was treated at the scene, while the car suffered severe damage.

There was also undetermined damage to the building.