Chambers partner to host carbon pricing discussion

TRURO – The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce and the Truro & Colchester Chamber of Commerce are combining to host panel discussion on carbon pricing in Truro on Feb. 9. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marigold Cultural Centre, 605 Prince St., Truro.

“The topic of carbon tax, or carbon pricing, has circulated in the news for the past few months,” said Andrew Lake, president of the Truro & Colchester Chamber of Commerce. “Businesses are unclear to what extent the policy framework will impact their business.

“The panel the Pictou and Colchester chambers have assembled will offer participants varying perspectives allowing business to plan and position themselves for program implementation.”

The five-person panel of experts representing government and industry will educate the audience on implications to business and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The panel will be moderated by Glenn Davis, vice-president of policy with the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce and will feature guest speakers Elizabeth Beale, economist and former president and CEO of the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council; Jason Hollett, Nova Scotia Environment; Maxine MacLean, Communication and Research Co-ordinator, Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture; Peter MacDonald Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters advisory board; and Dale Prest, an ecosystem services specialist with Community Forests International.

Jack Kyte, executive director of the Pictou County Chamber, said the carbon emissions issue has a direct impact on the business community and Nova Scotians.

“A cap and trade system will be our new reality and it is essential we have a clear understanding of the system and its consequences,” said Kyte.

There is no cost to attend this event. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided following the discussion. To register for this event contact the chamber office 902-895-6328 or email oa@tcchamber.ca.