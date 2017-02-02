Sam says early spring

Nova Scotians are breathing a sigh of relief after hearing Shubenacadie Sam’s prediction of an early spring when he came out of his hut and didn’t see his shadow.

Sam appeared at 8 a.m. today, Feb. 2, before a large crowd of his fans at the Groundhog Day ceremony at the Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park. Nova Scotia’s time zone gives Sam the honour of being the first groundhog to make a spring prediction in North America each year.

