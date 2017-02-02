Temporary closure at Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital CEC Emergency Department

TATAMAGOUCHE – There will be a temporary Emergency Department closure at the Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital Collaborative Emergency Centre in Tatamagouche on Friday, February 3.

The CEC will be closed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. due to a lack of physician coverage. Patients with emergencies will be redirected to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre or the most appropriate emergency department for care.

The overnight coverage (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.) provided by the paramedic, registered nurse and oversight physician team will be available as usual.

Those experiencing a medical emergency should always call 911. General health concerns can also be directed to HealthLink where advice and information are available around the clock by simply dialing 811. The Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.

Anyone who is unclear about the availability of services may also contact the hospital at 902-657-2382.