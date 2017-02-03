County residents can Discuss Accessibility at Law Amendments Committee

County residents are encouraged to present their views about the province’s first accessibility legislation, Bill 59, to the Law Amendments Committee.

It will be set up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 11 Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) campuses, including the Pictou campus located on Acadia Avenue in Stellarton.

“It is important for the disability community to have the opportunity to make their voices heard,” said Community Services Minister Joanne Bernard.

“Government has been talking with many organizations and individuals over the past month to ensure they are aware of the bill and its intent and that supports will be put in place to make it easier for those who want to share their points of view with the committee.”

Government introduced the legislation on Nov. 2 as an important first step to making the province more accessible and reducing barriers for persons with disabilities. The act is a framework for government to work with the disability committee, municipalities, businesses and non-profit organizations to create accessibility standards.

“One of the things we heard last fall is that people want accessibility to be led by the Department of Justice,” said Bernard. “Government is making this change and Community Services will work with the Department of Justice to ensure a smooth transition.”

The Law Amendments Committee sessions will be at Province House, 1726 Hollis St., in Halifax on Monday, Feb. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 9 to11 a.m.

Those interested in presenting on Bill 59 should contact the Legislative Counsel Office at 902-424-8941 or Legc.office@novascotia.ca. Those wishing to submit written presentations only can send them by email.

For more information about the accessibility legislation, go to http://novascotia.ca/coms/accessibility/.