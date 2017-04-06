Early bird gets the worm: Pictou County woman is Set for Life

WEST RIVER – Ericka Rauh of West River is set for Life.

She plays Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life occasionally and, like many people, she likes to dream about what she would do if she won. Last week, the dream came true. Rauh scratched and won the top Set for Life prize: $1,000 a week for 25 years or a lump sum of $675,000.

Rauh had forgotten about the ticket and realized she’d had it for more than a month. Sitting in her truck a few minutes before work seemed like a great way to spend a few extra minutes.

“The first person I told was my boss,” says Rauh, who works behind the parts desk at Nova Truck Centre in Westville. “His exact words were: ‘Do I need to start looking for a new parts person?’”

Rauh told him not to worry just yet: she doesn’t plan to retire at this point but she will take a few days off to let the good news sink in. She may not be retiring but she says her truck will be. Her first order of business is to buy a new vehicle to replace the one she says has been “limping along” for the last year.

Rauh has opted to receive her prize as a lump sum and accepted her big cheque at a celebration earlier today at her workplace.

Set for Life is part of Atlantic Lottery’s selection of Scratch N’ Win tickets. Tickets are $4. Rauh’s top prize was the last one available in the ticket series. A new series of Set for Life, offering a fresh set of four top prizes, is now available for purchase at retail.

Rauh bought her Set for Life ticket at Needs-Fast Fuel in Stellarton. The retailer will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.