Baseball players start training

STELLARTON – The MacGregor Kinsmen AAA Midgets have opened their spring camp.

Players returning and trying for the team assembled recently at the William Sobey indoor soccer complex for some light throwing and running and exercises under the direction of midget coach John Russell and bantam coach Chris Hatchard.

The training is vitally important for the team as it prepares for the local season, as well as for an exchange with the Okotoks Under-16 Midget Dawgs, part of a baseball academy that operates out of Okotoks, Alta., which is 100 kilometres south of Calgary.

Ethan MacCallum, who pitches and plays first base, is entering his third season with the Macs.

“It’s a good time,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the season.”

“It’s great to be back and getting the season going again,” added Daniel Chisholm, who pitches and plays shortstop.

The Dawgs head coach is Allen Cox from Kentucky Wesleyan and a resident of Orrville, Ca.

Pitching coach Joe Sergent is from Lamar University and played with the Major League Florida Marlins. He resides in Tracey, Ca.

“This is gearing up to be a busy season for the Macs as they have a trip planned to the Okotoks Baseball program in Alberta as well as their regular season play,” Rick Feehan said.

The Macs will be attending the Dawgs Academy from July 26 to August 1. They will also attend two senior Dawgs games in the Western College Pro League.

The coaches will conduct a practice for the locals on July 7.

Further practice times are 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon on April 15, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on April 16 and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on April 23 and April 30.

Two other dates include 10 a.m. to noon on May 6 and May 13.

Left-hander Ethan MacCallum stretches his arm during a throwing session. (Goodwin photo)