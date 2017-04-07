Lightning teams win hoop titles

NEW GLASGOW – Two more teams in the Pictou County Basketball Association have won Basketball Nova Scotia gold medals.

The association hosted provincial championship tournaments in New Glasgow and Alma, while teams won championships on the road in two divisions.

Four Under-16 teams and two U-18 teams started out last weekend to complete the association’s competitive team’s season for 2016-17.

The U-18 D4 girls team won its crossover 55-53 over the Prospect Bulls and posted a nail biting 52-51 win over KAMBA.

Danielle Farrell was named an all-star and tournament most valuable player.

The U-16 D2 girls team won its crossover 49-45 over the Glace Bay Magic and rode a three-point banked shot off the glass with 0.5 seconds left on the clock for a 33-31 win over the Northside Jr. Marauders.

Karielle Floyd was named tournament MVP, while Reagen MacDonald was named an all-star.

The U-18 AA boys team won its consolation game 77-73 on Sunday, while the U-16 D5 boys lost to Lockport 78-40 and came fourth to Sackville in the bronze medal game with a 54-40 setback. Noah Wilkinson was a tournament all-star.

Twenty Lightning teams have been among the 47 clubs and 337 teams competing and 44 gold medals up for grabs.

Lightning teams have won eight gold medals and two silver medals.

“This is a great testament to the amazing coaches, managers, parents and young athletes in our club and community,” association president Allan Floyd said. “The Lightning has hosted more events and achieved more than any other club in our province this year.”

The Lightning did not have teams in the division championship it hosted in New Glasgow.

One Lightning team played in the U-16 Division 3 girls provincials at Northumberland Regional High School in Alma.

The Lightning lost its three games by scores of 55-29, 37-35 and 45-30.

Kara Manos, Kylee Atkins, Laela Denny, Elin Cunningham, Tristen McCabe and Tasiah MacNeil were among the Lightning’s offensive leaders.

Kylee Atkins controls the ball for the Lightning despite strong defence during their game against the Dartmouth Lakers on Saturday. The Lakers won the game 45-30. (Goodwin photo)