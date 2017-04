Central Nova MP Sean Fraser caught up with Pictou resident Ron Cunningham today in Ottawa. Cunningham is in the nation’s capital as part of the official delegation for the Vimy Ridge commemoration. Cunningham served in the Canadian Armed forces and is in Ottawa representing his grandfather John (Jack) Carrigan, who served in the First World War. This month, Canadians will remember the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge. Cunningham is expected to return home April 10.