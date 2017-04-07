RCMP searches home, seizes prescription pills and marijuana

Frankville, Antigonish County – Quantities of marijuana and prescription pills were seized from a home on March 9 after the RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) of Antigonish/Guysborough County searched a home in Frankville.

The same home was searched Wednesday by RCMP, and quantities of marijuana and prescription pills were seized at that time as well.

A 66-year-old woman of Frankville was arrested in both instances and she has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on May 31.

The investigation is ongoing.