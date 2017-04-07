Scotians, Privateers tied

The Pictou County Scotians hope to extend their playoff fortunes this weeked in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.

The Scotians opened the championship round with the Liverpool Privateers with a 6-3 victory on Saturday in Liverpool and had to settle for a 5-4 loss on Sunday in the second game at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The third game will be in Liverpool on Saturday, while the Scotians will host the fourth game starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Wellness Centre.

The Scotians have already had a phenomenal run. They have started all three of their series on the road and have won the opener every time. They never trailed in their first series win against the Antigonish Bulldogs and won both the first game and the last two games against the Cape Breton Jr. Miners to advance to the league final.

Liverpool led 2-0 after the first period on Sunday, but the Scotians outscored the Privateers 4-1 in the second period to take a 4-3 lead.

Robert Burrows scored twice, while Ethan Snell and Riley Cameron got their other goals.

The Privateers scored twice late in the third period to salvage the win. They outshot the Scotians 41-34, including 20-11 in the third period.

“We’ve generally been a third period team so for them to come back and beat us this time is tough,” Scotians head coach Al Whidden said. “We’re disappointed with the loss but we didn’t expect to sweep them.”

The Privateers outshot the Scotians 36-28 on Saturday, but the Scotians snapped a 2-2 tie through the second period with four goals in the third period.

Colin Holmes completed a hat trick to start the third period before goals by teammates Brendon Duff, Morgan d’Entremont and Blair Dewtie’s empty-net goal.

Holmes scored his first goal and Pentz also scored for the Scotians in the second period.

After this week, the fifth game is scheduled for Liverpool next Tuesday, while the Scotians will host the sixth game, if necessary, on April 14.

The seventh game, if necessary, will be played in Liverpool on April 15.

Scotians goalie Brandon MacDonald steers away the puck during their home-ice playoff game on Sunday against the Liverpool Privateers. Liverpool won 5-4 to tie the best-of-seven league championship series a one game each. (Goodwin photo)