100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge with commemorative ceremonies in Ottawa

Earlier today, thousands of people gathered at the National War Memorial in Ottawa to honour and remember those who served Canada – 100 years ago – during the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

At the commemorative event in Ottawa, which preceded the ceremony at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Government of Canada, joined Veterans, the Right Honourable Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, Parliamentarians, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Mounted Police personnel, Indigenous peoples’ representatives, the Vimy Delegation, youth and the general public to mark this important anniversary.

The order of ceremony at the National War Memorial included performances by Dr. Andrea McCrady, Dominion Carillonneur; the Canadian Armed Forces Central Band; the Ottawa Choral Society; Mr. Dave Hookimaw and Mr. Theland Kicknosway; Soloist Sierra Noble; as well as a smudging ceremony and guest appearances of Silver Cross Mothers, Gisèle Michaud and Colleen Fitzpatrick.

On April 9, 1917, the four divisions of the Canadian Corps fought side-by-side for the first time during the war. After four days of battle, Canada helped secure an impressive victory at Vimy, but it came at great cost. Close to 3,600 Canadians were killed during the Battle of Vimy Ridge. By the end of the First World War, Canada, a country of fewer than eight million people, would see more than 650,000 men and women having served in uniform.

A century later, people came together in Canada and in France to remember them. More than 20,000 visitors attended the commemorative ceremonies at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France. Commemorative events were also organized in communities across Canada. From Victoria to Halifax, Yellowknife to St. John’s, Canadians gathered to remember this important moment in Canada’s military history.

Quick Facts