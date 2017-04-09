Maker Space at People’s Place

The grand opening of the Makerspace at the Antigonish People’s Place library was the place to be today! Makerspace equipment and software are available for use free of charge to library patrons. Some supplies are available at a minimal cost. It’s a reminder of the changing role libraries have in their communities, and an example of people coming together to support a common cause. Attending the opening are, from the left: Mary MacLellan, county councilor; Kristel Fleuren-Hunter, branch manager; Eric Stackhouse, chief librarian; Melanie Pauls, library staff; Moraig Macgillivray, NDP candidate; Sarah Armstrong, chair of Friends of the Antigonish Library, and Danielle Pellerine, library staff.(Photo by Gina Tagliapietra)