RCMP charges man with dangerous driving

BARNEYS RIVER – RCMP here have arrested a Bridgewater man for travelling 200 km/h.

On April 9, just after 4:30 p.m., the RCMP’s Eastern Traffic Services spotted a vehicle travelling at 200 km/h in Marshy Hope on Highway 104. It was then observed passing vehicles at a high rate of speed in a no passing zone.

The vehicle lost control while making a left turn off the Highway in Barney’s River. It went through a guard rail then down an embankment. The vehicle sustained severe damage, but the driver was not injured.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Bridgewater, was arrested for dangerous driving and later released.

He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on June 19.