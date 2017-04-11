Celebrating trails and Hike NS at hiking summit

Hiking Summit in Tatamagouche a celebration of hiking culture in NS

Hike Nova Scotia, along with about 200 people with an interest in hiking, walking and snowshoeing, will converge on Tatamagouche from April 28 to 30 for the sixth annual Nova Scotia Hiking Summit.

The event is a celebration of Nova Scotia’s hiking culture and includes sharing best practices, stories and networking.

Attendees include avid hikers, hiking clubs, trail groups, provincial government, municipalities and others. The Cobequid Eco-Trails Society and the Municipality of Colchester are hosting and the NS Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage has lent its support.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s Summit because it’s a celebration of Hike Nova Scotia’s tenth anniversary and we’re launching our new look,” says Janet Barlow, Hike NS’s Executive Director.

“Tatamagouche and Colchester County have some beautiful trails and keen trail groups. We’re eager to showcase that as well.”

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Friday April 28, Saturday April 29 and Sunday, April 30 (registration deadline April 24)

Location:

Friday night: Tatamagouche Creamery Square, 39 Creamery Rd.

Saturday: North Colchester High School, 90 Blair Ave. (with lunch at the Legion)

Saturday night: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 64, 80 Queen St.

Time: 1:30 pm on April 28 to 4:30 pm on April 28

Cost: $30 for paid Hike NS members and $40 for non-members

Highlights:

Nine guided hikes

Keynote speaker Dianne Whelan, award-winning Canadian filmmaker, photographer, author and multimedia artist who is traveling the longest trail in the world, The Great Trail (The Trans Canada Trail)

Sessions including: Mi’kma’ki, the Land of the Mi’kmaw and the Verb Based Language of the Traditional Place Names ; How to Prepare for a Backpacking Trip; We Built It… And People Keep Coming; Geocaching: not just finding Tupperware in the Woods; How building trails builds a strong rural economy: Sugar Moon’s story; How to Avoid Getting Lost; Cobequid Eco-Trails Society Then and Now

Stories from the Trail Pecha Kucha presentations

Hike Nova Scotia’s Awards, silent auction, displays and Friday and Saturday night socials

The program, directions and other details are found at http://www.hikenovascotia.ca/projects/hiking-summit/.