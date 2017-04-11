Impaired driving, speed charges laid

MOUNT THOM – RCMP Eastern Traffic Services stopped a 42-year-old Ontario resident for speeding yesterday morning at 10:30 a.m.

The speed limit is 110 km/h and the driver was travelling 170 km/h.

Upon further investigation, the police officer noticed that the driver was showing signs of impairment by alcohol. The driver was arrested and taken to the local detachment for a breath test. The readings showed that the driver’s blood alcohol was nearly twice the legal limit.

The driver was released from custody later in the day. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on July 10, and is facing charges of impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg%, driving while suspended and speeding.