Redevelopment of North Cumberland Memorial Hospital moves ahead

Government is moving ahead with plans to replace the hospital in Pugwash.

“We are investing in infrastructure for a healthier Nova Scotia,” said Premier Stephen McNeil today (April 11). “Building this modern facility will allow us to continue meeting the needs of the community for years to come.”

As part of this phase of redevelopment a request for proposals for a design consultant is expected to go out next month with the consultant expected to be in place by mid-summer.

Government will work with Nova Scotia Health Authority to have a final design in place by spring 2018 and construction should begin by the fall of 2018.

“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to work with our health-care team and community stakeholders to help identify current and future needs as we work towards building healthier communities,” said Lindsay Peach, vice-president with Nova Scotia Health Authority.

“The next phase of this project will provide an opportunity to create a new health-care facility with flexibility in its design to meet the changing needs of the community.”

The new health-care facility will include primary health care, as well as provide urgent and collaborative emergency care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging, inpatient care, and rehabilitation services for residents of Pugwash and the surrounding communities.

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital opened on the current site in 1966. The facility provides primary health-care services and diagnostic services to patients, along with a collaborative emergency centre.