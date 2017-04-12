Bowl for kids a hit again

NEW GLASGOW — A day of fun, laughter and fundraising celebrated Canada during the 37 annual Pictou County Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids event. The long-standing event managed to raise approximately $46,000 for the organization to help them match up children with adults as mentors.

“It went very very well,” said Margie Grant-Walsh, executive director of the organization. Heather Bowling Lanes was packed for the Canada 150-themed event that took place Saturday morning and saw about 89 teams register to bowl and fund raise.

Although the amount of money raised was slightly less than the financial goal the organization had in mind, with the work to rule in Nova Scotia schools affecting the ability to hold the usual kids Wii bowling event in schools, it was expected that it may be just under the goal.

Grant-Walsh added that Pictou County had done it again and managed to raise a significant amount of money to help others in need. She was encouraged to see millennials taking part in the event as well since they will be shaping the future of the community.

Although the day was mostly fun and games, Grant-Walsh noted that she thought a lot about a former bowler who was faithful to the event every year and passed away on the day of the fundraiser, two years ago. Bunny Mason was a bowler and committed participant of the event, raising around $1,000 each year for the cause.

“I thought a lot about her,” Grant-Walsh said.

But Saturday’s event was a hit and Grant-Walsh added that it is a wonderful marketing tool for the organization as they see applications spike around the event each year.

If you missed the event it’s not too late to make a donation. Call the agency at 902-752-6262 to find out how to support the cause.